'Fortnite' News: Developers Make Changes to How Guns Work

Epic Games "Fortnite's" new limited time mode tests potential changes for how guns work.

"Fortnite" is one of the biggest games currently out in the market and is a direct competitor for "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" for one of the top played shooters these days. But to maintain that player count and popularity, the team over at Epic Games has decided to try out some major changes to how the game plays and, most importantly, how the shooting feels.

Epic Games has recently announced its new limited-time mode called Shooting Test #1. This new game mode will serve as a prototyping ground for Epic to experiment and test out changes to make the guns feel better and to give better rewards to more skilled players. To be specific, Shooting Test #1 adds a feature called first shot accuracy to all weapons. This new mechanic is indicated by a red glow on the player's reticle and is applied when the player is standing still, aiming down sight, and has not fired their weapon in a long time.

Some other changes that this new mode brings is a rebalancing of headshot damage. Shotguns will now deal less damage for a headshot, down from 250 percent damage to a much lower 150 percent, while all other weapons have their headshot damage reduced to 200 percent.

This also introduced damage fall-off to certain weapons, which means that firing specific guns from too close or too far will reduce damage up to as low as 70 percent of the weapon's base damage.

"Our intent is to run multiple shooting tests, and we'll be gathering data from many different sources (internal analytics, community sentiment, and various social platforms)," the "Fortnite" team wrote. "Your participation is key! We want to be confident that what we have is better for the community, across all platforms and skill levels."

This new game mode will replace the last limited time mode, Sniper Shootout, which had players pick each other off from afar using sniper rifles with the occasional revolver for close quarter engagements.

Shooting Test #1 is live now on the "Fortnite" servers.