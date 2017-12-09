'Fortnite' News: Epic Games Adds New 50 vs. 50 Game Mode for a Limited Time

Facebook/FortniteGame Promotional picture for "Fortnite."

Despite the controversy surrounding Epic Games' "Fortnite: Battle Royale," the developers have released a new game mode called, 50 vs. 50. Furthermore, it seems that the new game mode will only be available for a limited time.

The reveal of the new game mode for "Fortnite" was made with a trailer. The video featured how the players will be able to navigate in 50 vs. 50. As the name implies, fans will be able to join two teams of 50 players each. These two teams will then be engaged in a standoff in a pit. Of course, the last team standing will be declared the winner of the new game mode in "Fortnite: Battle Royale."

According to Kotaku, the teams will not have leaders. Instead, it operates on something that is akin to a hive mind. At various points of the game, the teams will be given one of two roles: the infiltrator and the defender. At some point during the course of the giant battle, the roles will be reversed. As such, the 50 vs. 50 mode of "Fortnite: Battle Royale" might just be the perfect place to practice fort-building strategies while being in the protection of their team members.

Fans claim that this might be Epic Games' strategy of attracting the same community as the one that "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" has amassed. This theory would make the most sense, especially since the platform, gameplay, and overall storyline of "PUBG" is similar to that of "Fortnite." "PUBG" developers have yet to comment on the new game mode and Epic is refusing to respond to the claims. Regardless, it seems that 50 vs. 50 might just be worth the try.

"Fortnite: Battle Royale" will only have the 50 vs. 50 game mode until Dec. 17. "Fortnite" is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC.