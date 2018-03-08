'Fortnite' News: How To Redeem Free Heroes, Skins With Twitch Prime Accounts

Epic Games Promo image for the "Fortnite" Twitch Prime Pack featuring exclusive heroes Havoc and Sub Commando.

Epic Games is giving away free loots and skins for "Fortnite" players with Twitch Prime accounts, and here is how they can be redeemed.

"Fortnite" players with Twitch Prime accounts will simply have to link these to redeem the reward. However, those who have yet to subscribe to Twitch Prime can also qualify for the freebies by signing up for the Amazon Prime free trial. This will give them access to Twitch Prime without paying for anything for seven days. After this period though, they will be charged $2.99 per month for the first six months of membership.

Every item included in the loot are exclusive to the free Twitch Prime Pack, which also consists of the Battle Royale Havoc Outfit & Back Bling, Battle Royale Sub Commander Outfit & Slipstream Glider, heroes Havoc and Sub Commando Jonesy of the "Save the World" collection, and four chat emotes for the players' Twitch accounts.

Epic Games has also set up a page for the free loot and skins. In this site, players can simply click either of the two links -- depending on their Twitch Prime account status -- and claim the rewards.

According to a more detailed post on Twitter, players will be redirected to a "New Prime Loot" page for the "Fortnite" Twitch Prime Pack where they will select the "Claim Offer" button. They will then be brought to another page where they can easily access their Epic Games account to complete the process.

Players are reminded that the free items will only be added to their games when the "Loot Acquired!" page appears. However, in the same Twitter post, several players have commented that they were able to reach the "Loot Acquired" page but the items were not added o their accounts.

Meanwhile another persisting issue appears to have been plaguing the supposedly fun distribution of free items. Many players have also complained of being unable to link their Amazon Prime Video accounts to Twitch Prime, with one commenting: "You have one job make your platform work!!!! It can't be that hard please fix this I know I'm not the only one sitting here stressing to get this to work."