'Fortnite' News: Now the Most Watched and Streamed Game on Twitch

Epic Games "Fortnite" continues to dominate the charts in both player count and streaming time.

Epic Games' "Fortnite" has broken records once again as it becomes the number 1 most streamed and viewed game on Twitch.

According to a report by Fortnite Intel, a website dedicated to collecting and aggregating news regarding Epic Games' massively popular shooter, "Fortnite" has been watched for a collective total of 4,882 years and 208 days over the past two weeks. On top of that, it has been streamed for 246 years and 231 days.

This is nearly double the number of viewers and streamers than "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds," (PUBG) one of its biggest competitors. While PUBG is still ahead when looking at values over the past year, it is easy to see that, over time, PUBG became less and less popular while "Fortnite" just continued to grow.

About a month ago, Epic Games announced that "Fortnite" hit a milestone of 3.4 million concurrent players, a number so high that it actually caused some technical issues during that weekend. For comparison's sake, PUBG on the PC has only ever gone as high as 3.2 million active players at one time.

One simple reason why "Fortnite" has taken the lead is the fact that it is available on the big three platforms — PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 — while PUBG is only on PC and Xbox One. And even then, the Xbox One port of PUBG is notorious for being poorly optimized.

Of course, there is also the fact that, unlike PUBG, "Fortnite" is completely free. So, anyone can just install the game on a whim, even those that are not major streamers can just play the game for fun online.

Finally, as "Fortnite" has continued to grow and received support from its developers, PUBG actually took a hit this past month in player count, making it the first time the game has lost players since it first came out in Early Access. Many say that this drop of plays is from the abundance of cheaters in PUBG and the continuous subpar performance that the game has at times.