'Fortnite' News: Patch 3.3 Arrives With Supply Llamas After Short Delay

Epic Games Promo image for the Supply Llama feature on "Fortnite: Battle Royale."

"Fortnite" developer Epic Games confirmed that update 3.3 is now available after experiencing a short delay and brings with it new contents including Supply Llamas.

The patch was originally slated to be released on Wednesday, March 14. However, Epic Games announced at the time: "We discovered an issue that will prevent us from releasing v3.3 tomorrow, March 14. We're working on solving that problem now and will update you once we know more."

Luckily, Epic Games appeared to have resolved the issue in a relatively short period. It was also later confirmed that server maintenance had commenced on Thursday, March 15, at 5 a.m. EDT, and this ultimately led to patch 3.3 becoming available shortly.

One of the most anticipated contents in patch 3.3 is the addition of Supply Llamas on "Battle Royale" that players may find "in the most unexpected of places." To simply put it, Supply Llamas will give players more chances of acquiring loot once they encounter it. These were first introduced in the game's "Save the World" mode which works the same way -- leading to more rewards and freebies.

Another addition to "Battle Royale" are the remote explosives. The name speaks for itself, players can attach or plant them in buildings and leave it there until an opponent comes close enough to it. The players can then activate the bomb through an accompanying controller and earn loot once used effectively.

"Save the World" is also getting a couple of new features in patch 3.3. The game will feature the Luck of the Storm Questline, which gives players more chances of discovering treasures and tracking down mythical creatures. In line with the new questline, the latest update also brings the Shamrock Reclaimer Outlander that can "charge [its] abilities by defeating enemies."

Meanwhile, patch 3.3 will also bring in fixes to some known issues such as reduced bandwidth usage whenever players are jumping.