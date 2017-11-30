'Fortnite' Update Adds Xbox One X Support, New Content

"Fortnite" came out with a big update on Wednesday, Nov. 29. After the 1.9.1 patch, players can test out the new smoke grenades and other fun additions, while those on the Xbox One X can now enjoy the game in 4K resolution.

The patch enables the game to run in 4K mode on the Xbox One X, although the patch notes do not make it clear as of this time whether this will be "Fortnite" running native 4K, or a scaled-up version. There's no word on an HDR mode or other performance boosts on self-described "world's most powerful console" either, as Gamespot notes.

YouTube/Fortnite/Epic Games "Fortnite" is adding new weapons and Xbox One support in its latest update.

"Fortnite" patch 1.9.1 is also adding one of the staples of competitive online shooters to the "Battle Royale" game: smoke grenades. This item will start being included as random loot on the floor or in containers.

Like in other games, smoke grenades deal no damage. They do a good job of obscuring the vision of players, however, making them a great add-on for players who like hit-and-run tactics.

Epic Games is also adding two new leaderboards to the game. A global leaderboard keeps track of the wins and spotlights of the top 50 players worldwide for a specific match type, while a global scoreboard tallies up the total amount of experience gained by players.

The "Fortnite" team is also fixing a good amount of bugs and issues for this patch, as can be seen in their lengthy patch notes list for "Battle Royale." The new update also describes the effect of their update on the Xbox One X.

The new support for Microsoft's latest console now "includes better-quality reflections (including screen space reflections being enabled); higher quality post processes like motion blur, anti-aliasing, and depth of field; great draw distances; more detailed foliage; shadow casting enabled on more lights and objects; and higher resolution textures and shadows," as Epic Games described in their update notes.