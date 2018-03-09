'Fortnite' Update Brings Teams of 20 for Battle Royale on PS4, Xbox One, and PC

"Fortnite" has come up with yet another regular update, and it looks to be a big one too, with this patch bumping up the game version to 3.2. One of the bigger changes is the way Battle Royale teams can now organize themselves into groups of 20.

"The battle royale gets bigger with the latest LTM and hotter with the newest skin, Burnout. We've honed in on performance and quality of life changes, addressing many of the minor issues that have surfaced from the last few patches," Epic Games summed up the changes coming with this patch in their notes.