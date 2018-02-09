'Fortnite' Update: Development Team Details Out Upcoming Valentine's Day Event

Epic Games Some of the new skins and weapons featured in the Valetine's Day-themed update for "Fortnite"

With Valentine's Day just a week away, Epic Games has launched a new batch of skins and weapons for "Fortnite" to fit the season.

One of the great things that Epic Games did to make "Fortnite" stand out from its direct competitor, "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" (PUBG), was to not take itself too seriously. Instead of flying in from a plane, players ride a bus that is being carried by a hot air balloon. When players die, their bodies explode into loot, and a UFO thing shows up to take the corpse away. One more thing is the addition of skins that, while perhaps not appropriate for combat, make perfect sense for the season. And with Valentine's Day just around the corner, Epic Games has revealed what special treats they have for fans.

Officially titled update 2.4.2, the newest "Fortnite" update adds some thematically appropriate skins for the season with players having the option to dress up as Cupid or as a fluffy pink teddy bear of death. It even added crossbow, which, for an added treat, fires unlimited ammo into the game so that players can really go all out with their Cupid outfit. The developer also announced that the upcoming 2.5.0 update will include a special Valentine's quest line for the Save the World game mode.

"Fornite" has been growing at an alarming rate, especially the Battle Royale mode. Despite just starting in September 2017, it has managed to reach a peak concurrent player count of 3.4 million people earlier this month. Just an aside, but that is just a few hundred thousand people higher than PUBG's peak count on Steam.

One might argue that it is an unfair comparison since one game is free to play, while the other is, well, not yet. Despite its status as a free-to-play game, Epic Games has continued to roll out update after update that not only adds more content to the game but also attempts to rebalance the game to keep it fresh and make it an even playing field.