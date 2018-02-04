'Fortnite' Update: More Issues Emerge as Epic Games Works on Resolution Glitch

Epic Games An image from "Fortnite"

As Epic Games works to fix the resolution issues on "Fortnite," new ones emerge.

The latest update for the battle royale game resulted in a resolution hitch that stretches the video inaccurately. The problem is present in both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions, although not all players experience it.

However, the issue has affected more than enough to require another round of fixing, and Epic Games has taken to Reddit to inform "Fortnite" players they are hard at work on a solution. They said, "We are aware that some console players are having issues with resolution. Fixing this is a priority for us and we will let you know when we are ready to deploy a fix."

However, the studio did not provide a timeline as to when this fix will be rolled out. Unfortunately, in the midst of the wait, another issue popped up, this time messing with the "Fortnite" servers. This issue has made the game unplayable.

The "Fortnite" community coordinator has also acknowledged the issue on Reddit with a comment on a thread assuring players they are all over the problem. It read, "Hey everyone, just wanna give you a heads up. Our backend service is experiencing increased amounts of latency. This is why some of you may be having some trouble logging in, matchmaking, etc. We're trying to get it figured out ASAP."

The problems do not end there though. Another Reddit user has vented out about how Save the World in "Fortnite" seems to worsen with every patch. The latest update sees more annoying lags than ever, freezes the game during day cycles, and causes visual hitches that ultimately cost a good game run.

There is no word yet as to when the fixes for these issues will be deployed, although Epic Games assures gamers it is racing against the clock to get them all out.

What players can count on at this time are adjustments on the limited time modes or LTMs in "Fortnite."