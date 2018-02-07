'Fortnite' Update: Patch 2.4 Adds the Minigun, Fixes Several Bugs

Epic Games "Fortnite" continues to add new features and weapons to their game with the new 2.4.0 update.

Among the biggest differences between "Fortnite" and "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" are the style and tone. The latter goes for gritty realism in with somewhat realistic graphics, while the former goes for a lighter, more cartoonish tone, and this is clearly seen with the weapons found in "Fortnite" such as a rocket launcher and a potion that turns the player into a bush. Now they are adding even more lunacy with the addition of the minigun.

In the V2.4.0 update, players will now be able to find the minigun in chests and supply drops around the Battle Royale map. This weapon fires at the same rate as the submachine gun and uses light ammunition. However, the biggest advantage that the minigun has is the ability to fire for long periods of time without having to reload, allowing players to outlast their opponents in a firefight.

Over on the Save the World side of the game, the co-op survival mode, the update adds a new item called the Cozy Campfire which, when deployed, heals all players and defenders in a three-by-three area and will last as long as it still has durability. The schematic for the Cozy Campfire can be purchased through the event store.

As with any update, V2.4.0 also fixes some major and minor bugs for both Battle Royale and Save the World. All the nitty gritty details can be found on their official changelog.

One thing to note is that Epic Games has announced that the 2.5.0 update, along with its seasonal events, will be pushed back a week due to internal concerns regarding the update's stability and playability. While the update and Valentine's Day event were initially scheduled to come out by Feb. 7, they will instead release on Valentine's Day itself, Feb. 14, of the following week.

This delay will also push back all other future planned updates, which include the Spring event, by a week.