'Fortnite' Valentine's Day Update and Event Delayed by a Day

"Fortnite" was supposed to have a Valentine's Day update on Wednesday, Feb. 14, as customs dictate. A few technical hiccups, though, postponed the romantic event, and it's only just now that "Fortnite" players can belatedly celebrate.

"We are back. Happy (Belated) Valentine's Day!" the "Fortnite" team greeted players with a new update via Twitter on Thursday, Feb. 15, a day too late for the romantic holiday. Epic Games will not be denied their Valentine's Day event, though, even as their news update for the version 2.5.0 patch now borders on the Lunar New Year.

Twitter/FortniteGame/Epic This "Love Ranger" outfit is a customization option for "Fortnite" released ahead of the game's Valentine's Day event.

Still, what is now turning out to be a very romantic Year of the Dog for the "Fortnite" community is bringing a few new weapons and updates with the new patch, which now combines some Valentine's Day items with a few Lunar New Year updates, as detailed in the Patch Notes.

The patch covers both holidays with a slew of new features, including the new Impulse Grenade and a few hidden Chinese New Year inspired shrines spread across the Battle Royale map. For the "Save the World" mode, the patch adds the "Spring it On!"" which brings a new Valentine's Quest Line, Lunar New Year Heroes and Dragon Weapons to the game mode.

Epic Games apologized for the delay via the "Fortnite" community on Reddit, where a community representative admitted their part. "We did a poor job communicating this and did not create a good experience for you," community coordinator Sean Hamilton said in his post.

In the video below, the "Fortnite" development team shows off some of the new in-game additions that were supposed to come out on Valentine's Day. Feb. 14. It's better late than never, though, as Patch version 2.5.0 rolled out for "Fortnite" on Thursday, Feb. 15.