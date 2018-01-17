'Forza Horizon 3' in 4K Now Supported by Xbox One X

"Forza Horizon 3" has joined the ranks of other titles in the "Xbox One X Enhanced" list, an exclusive pool of games that the newest Microsoft console can enhance by supporting 4K resolution, high frame rates, HDR support and more.

With the new Xbox One X patch, "Forza Horizon 3" looks sharper than ever, thanks to 4K support and HDR features. In many ways, enhancing the racing game for the Xbox One X is easier compared to other titles, given that "Forza Horizon 3" already supported HDR displays out of the box when it first launched, according to VG 247.

The game ran at full HD, 1080P resolution on the Xbox One, which is no mean feat given the detailed textures and weather effects built into the game. The new Xbox One X Enhanced patch takes it a step further, giving gamers the full 4K resolution experience on the newest Microsoft home console.

The patch also takes a few graphics settings up a few notches, with the enhanced "Forza Horizon 3" now sporting more detailed car reflections, improved shadows, upgraded textures for roads and terrain, as well as increased detail levels. Draw distances have been extended, as well, making it easier to pick out features even far out to the horizon at 4K resolution.

All the updated hardware packed into the Xbox One X still can't ensure a smooth 60 frames per second for the game, unfortunately, as Eurogamer points out. The physics system of "Forza Horizon 3" is fixed as it is, and developer Playground Games wisely chose to stick to a consistent 30 frames per second for the Xbox One X enhanced update.

In the video below, Digital Foundry and Microsoft compare the Xbox One X enhanced "Forza Horizon 3" to its PC version, with only a few subtle differences in terms of quality. The Xbox One X enhancement patch came out on Monday, Jan. 15.