'Forza Horizon 4' Release Date: Racing Sim Could Turn Up This Year

Forza Horizon It is suspected that "Forza Horizon 4" will be released in 2018.

While Microsoft has yet to officially announced "Forza Horizon 4," many are confident that the game will turn up sometime this year. After all, with impeccable timing, the adrenaline-pumping franchise has remained on schedule since 2011 alternating its release between Motorsport and Horizon installments each year.

A recent listing on the Brazilian ratings board suggests that a new "Forza" game is in development. According to the listing, the game is set to be released in 2018 and is developed for Microsoft's newest console, the Xbox One X.

Other than that however, not much is known about the project including the identity of its developer. With rumors that hat Playground is working on a new action role-playing game – possibly a new "Fable" game – many are confused if Microsoft will be looking to "Forza Motorsport" developer Turn 10 Studios to make the game.

Whatever the case, it's good to know that "Forza Horizon 4" is coming sometime later this year. Fans can probably expect Microsoft to make the necessary announcements to clear things up in the coming months, unless they want to drop the game out of nowhere.

The most recent entry to the "Forza Horizon" series was "Forza Horizon 3" which was released for the Xbox One and PC in 2016 and featured cross-platform play between the two platforms. Set in Australia, the game received universal acclaim from critics upon release with many praising its new emphasis on the off-road aspects of the game.

Over the course of its release, "Forza Horizon 3" received a number post-launch content in the form of car packs and two world expansions namely "Blizzard Mountain," and "Hot Wheels," which was made in collaboration with Mattel.

As for its sequel, until there's an official word from Microsoft, it would be better to take this information with a grain of salt. Still, judging from past installments, the 2018 release date for "Forza Horizon 4" should definitely be real.