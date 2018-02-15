'Forza Horizon 4' Release Date Rumors: Fans Speculate Fall Release

Microsoft Studios The "Forza Horizon" franchise is one of the biggest arcade racers on Microsoft's platforms.

The "Forza" series is one of the most beloved racing franchises on the Xbox platform and, rumor has it, that "Forza Horizon 4" is set to release this coming fall season.

Previous reports have indicated that "Forza Horizon 4" has been rated for release in Brazil earlier this year which, at the very least, indicates that Microsoft has confirmed the game's existence. It also makes sense as the "Horizon" sub-series has become a semi-annual release and comes out every other year with the last entry, "Forza Horizon 3," having come out in 2016, which means fans are due for a sequel.

However, other than that vague confirmation, no other information has surfaced regarding the game. There is a good chance that Microsoft will release new details and officially announce the game at their press conference at this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) just like the previous entries in the series.

Fans have also begun to speculate that the game will launch in fall, most likely around September as both "Forza Horizon 2" and "Forza Horizon 3" released during this month as well, however this is still just speculation.

"Forza Horizon" is a sub-series of the popular "Forza Motorsport" series of games. First released in 2012, the "Horizon" series offers a more arcade-like experience compared to "Motorsport," which makes it more appealing to the more casual racing audience.

The latest entry in the series, "Forza Horizon 3," came out in 2016 to massively successful reviews scoring a 91 percent average on Metacritic, making it the highest-rated "Horizon" game to date. It features more than 300 drivable cars and takes place in a fictionalized representation of Australia.

"Forza Horizon 4" still has no official announcement, but a lot of evidence seems to point at a fall release later this year. It will most likely be playable on the Xbox One and Windows 10 platform.