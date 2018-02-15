'Forza Motorsport 7' Racing Championship 2018 Latest News: Microsoft Starts Looking for Competitors

"Forza Motorsport 7" is now an esport standard title, and Microsoft is now calling for the best "Forza" drivers to come and see where they place in the preseason ranks. The main event, the Forza Racing Championship 2018, kicks off a couple of months later in April.

With the main competition just two months away, Microsoft is looking for competitors as early as now to begin placing them for the big races, as Digital Trends noted.

Twitter/ForzaMotorsport "Forza Motorsport 7" immerses players in the exhilarating thrill of competitive racing, from the single player motorsport campaign to online multiplayer.

Only the best "Forza" drivers get to compete in the Forza Racing Championship annual event, and the preseason invitational event that Microsoft and Turn 10 Studios are preparing right now will determine that.

"In advance of the 2018 season start, we're kicking things off with the ForzaRC 2018 Pre-Season Invitational on March 24th in Seattle, WA, home of Turn 10 Studios," the game development team explained.

The invitational will feature "some of the best drivers and teams around the world" and will determine the brackets for the upcoming regular season that will, in turn, start on April 2.

It's a long regular season, at seven weeks for each of the two series, before the participants finally see the live playoff rounds. The playoff event is where the bigger cash prizes start coming in, with the top spot worth $75,000. It gets even better from that point, too.

"At the end of the two series, the top 24 drivers will be invited to compete in the Forza Racing World Championship for their shot at a $100,000 prize pool and the title," the "Forza" team explained in the official event website.

In the video below, Microsoft and the "Forza Motorsport 7" team announces the Forza Racing Championship 2018, and the recruitment and preseason competitions they are about to host to prepare the participants.