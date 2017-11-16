FOX Cuts 'The Orville' Season 1 Episodes; Finale Airs December

"The Orville" season 1 on FOX will run with one less episode. FOX cut its order down to 12 instead of 13 episodes with the season closing in December.

Facebook/TheOrville "The Orville" season 1 on FOX will end its first year in December but it will be back for season 2.

The decision, however, has nothing to do with the show's ratings or any problems with production. After all, FOX already gave "The Orville" a second season renewal in early November.

The choice to cut the show's episode might have something to do with scheduling. FOX reportedly decided to air the entire season in one calendar year and not have remaining episodes air after the holiday break in January 2018.

Essentially, "The Orville" season 1 will bow out on Thursday, Dec. 7. Viewers, however, will still be able to watch the unaired episode because it will be carried over in season 2. FOX did the same for "Lucifer" last year, when four episodes were shelved until the following season. At least two of these episodes recently aired in its third season.

The network has strong confidence in "The Orville" as viewers love its positive tone as well as classic "Star Trek" feel. The executives also love creator and star Seth MacFarlane (Captain Ed Mercer).

"He has delivered a series full of optimism, drama and his trademark humor," FOX Entertainment president Michael Thorn said upon the renewal of the series. "We want to thank him and the rest of the talented cast, as well as the producers and crew, for an incredible first season. We can't wait to see where The Orville travels in the second."

"The Orville" has four episodes left for airing in season 1. This Thursday's episode, titled "Firestorm," will center on Alara (Halston Sage) who questions her capabilities on the job when one of the crew members dies under her watch following a fire inside the spaceship.

The series also stars Adrianne Palicki (Commander Kelly Grayson), Penny Johnson Jerald (Dr. Claire Finn), Scott Grimes (Lieutenant Gordon Malloy), Peter Macon (Lieutenant Commander Bortus), J Lee (Lieutenant John Lamarr) and Mark Jackson (Isaac). The show runs Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. EST.