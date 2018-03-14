Fox Hires 'The Conjuring' Writers to Pen Script for 'Die Hard 6'

Facebook/DieHardMovies Bruce Willis confirmed that a "Die Hard 6" is happening.

Last month, Bruce Willis confirmed that the much-awaited "Die Hard" sequel is still alive despite lack of updates about the project. Now, a new report reveals that "Die Hard 6" has enlisted "The Conjuring" writers to rewrite the script for the film.

20th Century Fox has reportedly hired "The Conjuring" duo Chad and Carey Hayes to rewrite the next installment in the "Die Hard" franchise. The two brother scribes became an in-demand dup in Hollywood following their work on the 2013 film "The Conjuring" and its 2016 sequel, "The Conjuring 2," which had a combined worldwide revenue of $600 million.

Aside from the popular horror flicks, other credits of the Hayes brothers include "House of Wax," "The Reaping" and the upcoming film "The Turning." While most of their previous projects were horror films, they also have action movie credits. The two wrote the script for the 2009 action film "Whiteout" and will also write the scripts for the "Journey to the Center of the Earth" sequels.

Since the last two installments in the "Die Hard" franchise were poorly received, it is interesting to see how the Hayes will revive the franchise. "Live Free or Die Hard" producer Len Wiseman will produce and direct the upcoming sequel, which will see the return of Bruce Willis as the super cop John McClane.

As for its plot, rumor has it that "Die Hard 6" is going to be an origin story, so it will likely feature a younger actor to play McClane as a regular cop back in the 1970s. The film will reportedly toggle back and forth between past and present timelines and will provide a conclusion to the long-running franchise.

Willis first portrayed McClane in the 1988 film "Die Hard," which was a phenomenal hit. Since then, he has reprised his role in all its succeeding sequels. Although the last installment did not fare well domestically, it managed to gross $237 million overseas so hopes are still alive for a sixth and final film.