Fox Is Developing Five More 'X-Men' Movies for 2018, 2019

As the $53-billion deal between Disney and 20th Century Fox will not be completed until 2019, Fox is reportedly developing five new "X-Men" projects. Two of these projects are confirmed for this year, while three more will arrive next year.

When Disney and Fox announced their merger back in December, what fans of "X-Men" and "Fantastic Four" franchises were most excited about was the "X-Men" and "Fantastic Four" finally being under the MCU banner. Since the merger won't be completed until 2019, a new report has revealed that Fox is releasing five more "X-Men" movies in the near future.

Earlier this week, a source working on Fox Marvel movies told The Hollywood Reporter, "They have to proceed as business as usual in case the merger doesn't go through. It's a unique position to be in." A Fox insider also had this to say about the studio's "X-Men" development plans: "We actually have way more in development and production in Marvel IP than at any point in the history of the studio. There's been zero slowdown on that front given Disney."

One of the "X-Men" movies to arrive next year is "The New Mutants," which was originally slated for release on April 13 this year but was moved to Feb. 22 of next year. The movie will reportedly have reshoots this summer and will include a brand new character. The other one set for release in 2019 is "X-Force," which will be directed by Drew Goddard and will start filming in October. No release date has been confirmed for the movie yet, but Ryan Reynolds and Josh Brolin are reportedly reprising their roles in the movie as Deadpool and Cable, respectively.

The third "X-Men" movie to be released next year is said to be "Gambit," which already has an approved budget and might finally have a screenplay in March.

Fox is expected to give more updates on these "X-Men" movies in the coming weeks.