Fox Picks Up Ryan Murphy's '9-1-1' for Season 2

(Photo: Facebook/911onFOX) Featured is a promotional image for Fox's "9-1-1."

It's official: Ryan Murphy's "9-1-1" will have a second season on Fox.

News of the season 2 renewal was announced on Tuesday, just after season one's second episode. Starring Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Connie Britton, the Fox drama follows the high-pressure experiences of Los Angeles first responders: cops, firefighters and emergency operators as they embark on the most shocking, high-risk and heart-stopping situations.

The responders must balance saving those who are in need while dealing with their own personal struggles. Also starring in the drama are Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds and Rockmond Dunbar. It remains unclear if Fox will add more episodes to the 10-episode season.

"With a bold concept, award-winning stars and a flawless execution, Ryan, Brad and Tim have done it again," said Gary Newman and Dana Walden, chairmen and CEOs of the Fox Television Group, in a press release. "... We'd like to thank everyone involved with this production for their stellar work, and we look forward to another thrilling season of '9-1-1.'"

Since its premiere earlier this month, the series has grown to 10.7 million viewers in Live+7. This is an increase of 57 percent from the Live+Same Day numbers. It serves as Fox's highest-rated debut since "The Good Doctor" starring Freddie Highmore first aired in September.

In the latest episode titled "Next of Kin," Bobby (Krause) and the rest of his team responded to an emergency at a kids' birthday party. It made things more difficult for them considering all the people involved in the high-risk crisis. With many lives hanging on the line, the squad were forced to dive in and save as many individuals as they could. Athena (Bassett) also dealt with issues with a case that seemed to hit too close to home.

"9-1-1" season 2 is expected to premiere sometime next year on Fox. A definitive release date has yet to be announced.