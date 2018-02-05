Fox Releases 'Red Sparrow' Sneak Peek Ahead of Its Super Bowl LII Airing

Facebook/RedSparrowMovie A promo picture featuring Jennifer Lawrence in "Red Sparrow."

Last week, 20th Century Fox released a sneak peek at the "Red Sparrow" trailer that also aired during Sunday's Super Bowl, and it teased nothing less than an intense role for "Hunger Games" star Jennifer Lawrence. In the brief clip, Lawrence is a skillful super spy who enlists in Sparrow School only to find her mind and body turn into weapons.

Dropped ahead of the Super Bowl LII, the clip offers a glimpse of Lawrence's character, Dominia Egorova, as she witnesses something she is not supposed to witness — the murder of a man in a parking garage. Not so long after the killing, she finds herself left with only two options — to die or to become a "Sparrow."

In the film, Lawrence's character is a Russian ballerina, a devoted daughter who goes the extra mile just to ensure the safety of her mother. When she suffers an injury that might end her career, she and her mother's future is left uncertain. She eventually finds herself coerced into becoming a recruit for the Sparrow School, a secret intelligence service that trains exceptionally talented and young people like her, transforming their minds and bodies into weapons.

The synopsis for the film reveals that as she emerges as the best and most dangerous Sparrow, her life and the lives of everyone she cares about fall at risk and her struggles to reconcile the person she used to be with the person she currently is, becomes more difficult for her.

"Red Sparrow" is Lawrence's reunion project with Oscar-winning director Francis Lawrence, who also directed "The Hunger Games." Based on the book of the same name by Jason Matthews, the film previously came on fire due to its plot's resemblance with that of the "Black Widow" of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Also starring Matthias Schoenaerts, Mary Louise Parker and Jeremy Irons, "Red Sparrow" arrives in theaters on March 2.