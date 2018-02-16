Fox Taps Tim Miller, Brian Michael Bendis to Work on Kitty Pryde Movie

REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID The 21st Century Fox logo is seen outside the News Corporation headquarters in Manhattan, New York, U.S., April 29, 2016.

A Kitty Pryde movie, tentatively titled "143," is in development at Twentieth Century Fox.

According to Deadline, two famous names in the superhero game have joined the project. Tim Miller, who is known for directing the commercially and critically successful "Deadpool," has been tapped to direct the feature film from a script to be developed by Brian Michael Bendis, a renowned comic writer.

The film will revolve around the character of Kitty Pryde, who is also known as Shadowcat. Audiences may be familiar with Kitty on film, as she has been brought to life by Ellen Page in both "X-Men: The Last Stand" and "X-Men: Days of Future Past." It remains to be seen whether Page will be reprising the role, but it is known that the film will be set in the "X-Men" universe.

The working title of the film, "143," is also quite mysterious as details surrounding it are being kept tightly under wraps. However, Deadline reports that the number could be in reference to the "Uncanny X-Men No. 143" comic published in 1981. In that comic, Kitty Pryde finds herself alone on Christmas Eve at the X-Mansion, where an N'Garai demon attacks her.

Nothing is known about the plot at this point in time, though Screen Rant posits that the Kitty Pryde movie could have ties to Deadpool. In the comics, Kitty is engaged to Colossus, who has also appeared in past "X-Men" films. However, Colossus was given more screen time in 2016's surprise hit "Deadpool" and is also set to appear in its sequel. Since Kitty is connected to Colossus, who is in turn connected to Deadpool, it is not too far-fetched to think that the heroes could appear together in a film someday.

However, since no official confirmations outside of the film's director and writer have been made, readers should take these assumptions with a grain of salt.