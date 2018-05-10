Fox to Fire Clayne Crawford If 'Lethal Weapon' Returns for Season 3?

Facebook/LethalWeaponFOX Clayne Crawford as Martin Riggs in 'Lethal Weapon'

Another actor might take over the role of Martin Riggs if Fox greenlights the third season of "Lethal Weapon," after rumors claimed that Clayne Crawford had been fired from the show.

Multiple sources reportedly told The Hollywood Reporter that the actor had been fired from the comedy action procedural series. The report also claimed that Warner Bros. Television is currently looking for an actor to take his place.

The insiders also claimed that several actors had been offered the role that was originally played by Mel Gibson in the film series where the TV show had been based from. Although, these actors passed on the opportunity, which means that the casting process continues.

However, reps from Fox and WBTV refused to verify the claims of the sources.

Crawford was recently involved in controversies regarding his bad behavior on the set of the "Lethal Weapon" series.

The first incident reportedly happened after Crawford became angry when he felt that there are unsafe working conditions on the set. After his fuming outburst, he talked to the human resources and apologized for the incident. He also reportedly completed a studio-appointed therapy and shared a significant portion of his talent fee with one of the parties who was affected by his outburst, as per Warner's request.

For the second incident, one of his co-stars reportedly felt unsafe after being hit by a shrapnel from one of the props on the set of an episode that Crawford was directing. Because of the incidents, the actor posted a lengthy message on Instagram to apologize to his co-stars, the production staff, and the fans.

"I absolutely love, respect and care for my crew and cast, and would never intentionally jeopardize so many jobs," Crawford wrote in his post. "I an incredibly sorry if my passion for doing good work has ever made anyone feel less than comfortable on our set, or feel less than celebrated for their efforts. Furthermore, I apologize to all the crew and cast for any negative attention Lethal Weapon is receiving because of these incidents."

While the network remains mum about his rumored firing, the 40-year-old actor once again took to social media to share his thoughts about the report.

Crawford posted a photo of himself with both his hands up in the air and added the caption, "When everyone seems to know your future but you. No word from Fox or Warner Bros. I hope I'm not fired!! Dang."

He also shared a witty post on Twitter, saying: "Wait, wait, wait......you can't fire me on my day off!"

Aside from Crawford, "Lethal Weapon" also stars Damon Wayans as Riggs' partner Roger Murtaugh, Jordana Brewster as LAPD psychologist Maureen Cahill, Keesha Sharp as Murtaugh's wife Trish, and Johnathan Fernandez as medical examiner Bernard Scorsese.

The second season of "Lethal Weapon" just aired on Fox on Tuesday, May 8. But the network has yet to reveal their plans for the action-packed series. The network might announce the series renewal when it presents its fall lineup on Monday, May 14.