Fox TV Chairman Gary Newman Talks About Possible '24' Comeback

Fox Television Chairman Gary Newman recently expressed his desire to bring back the series "24."

According to reports, Newman appeared at the Innovative TV (INTV) conference in Jerusalem on Monday, March 12, and touched on the possibility of reviving the series that revolved around counterterrorism through its main protagonist, Jack Bauer — played by Kiefer Sutherland. Newman stated that the series could provide its audiences with a different perspective now that the threats at this point in time have changed.

Even though this might appear to be exciting news for fans of the series, Newman clarified immediately that Sutherland will most likely not be reprising his role as Jack. Sutherland is welcome to make a return for the comeback of "24" if he shows any interest in being part of the show — but Newman firmly believes that the show would still do well if it were to return even without the actor.

Newman also noted that he and the other producers are not pressured to rush the creation of the show. It is safe to assume that given the success of the original series, the showrunners would want to give their best effort to create a truly special show.

As of now, executive producers Howard Gordon, Jeremy Doner, and Brian Grazer have been linked to the project. It is possible that the next plot of "24" would have a female protagonist, a female prosecutor who attempts to save an innocent man from death row.

Naturally, Newman continued to discuss other concerns regarding the Fox network's other popular shows, such as "Gotham," "The Exorcist," and "The Last Man on Earth."

During the INTV conference itself, Newman discussed the multiple events that had transpired in Fox Network in the past few months, along with the future of the company, as well as his potential retirement. Newman stated that it is a different time now, and that they would have to account for their strong streaming video on-demand competitors such as Netflix, Apple TV, and Amazon.