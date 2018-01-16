Fox–Disney Merger Won't Affect Story of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,' Says Director James Gunn

Facebook/GuardiansoftheGalaxy "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" won't be in theaters until 2020, director James Gunn confirmed.

Since news about the multi-billion-dollar deal between Fox and Disney surfaced, fans have been wondering how the merger may affect the future of some of Fox's properties. As far as the "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise is concerned, it looks like the deal will not affect the story of the third installment.

Recently on Twitter, "Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn answered some fans who asked him if the merger would have an effect on the story of "Guardians of the Galaxy 3." This has been a major question for fans, especially for those who hope to see the X-Men characters and the Avengers fight together on the big screen. While the merger gives Disney the rights to Fox's superhero properties, Gunn answered with a simple "No," indicating that the highly-anticipated team-up won't happen on the third installment of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" and that the deal won't affect the story of the film.

Considering how big of a Marvel fan Gunn is, some fans were surprised to know that he does not have plans of introducing the likes of Kitty Pryde or The Thing to the third and final installment of "Guardians of the Galaxy." However, some fans did not find Gunn's answer surprising, since the director has reportedly crafted the story for Vol. 3 long before the Fox–Disney deal. There are speculations that since Vol. 3 is the final installment of the franchise, Gunn would just want to stick to his guns and focus on the Guardians. Gunn is also currently working with Marvel Studios in crafting the next 10-20 years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so there is a possibility that he might introduce some of Fox's superhero properties in one of MCU's future films.

Meanwhile, actor Chris Pratt recently pitched an idea for "Guardians of the Galaxy's" new villain on Twitter. "@jamesgunn, I noticed you haven't answered me. Let me be more specific. Can the villain in volume 3 be a guy who has a cardboard full of snakes, yes or no? If no. Then how bout just a handful of snakes and he says, what up wit snakes? And then throws the snakes at us" tweeted Pratt.

Gunn has yet to respond to Pratt's tweet.