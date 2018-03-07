Frances McDormand Oscars News: Award Returned to Her After Being Stolen at Governor's Ball

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson 90th Academy Awards - Oscars Show - Hollywood, California, U.S., 04/03/2018 - Frances McDormand wins the Best Actress Oscar for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

It has been recently reported that the Oscar award won by American actress Frances McDormand has been rightfully returned to her after it had been stolen during the post-ceremony party.

As reported by USA Today, the person responsible for taking McDormand's trophy, which she won for Best Actress, has been successfully apprehended and charged by the authorities for theft. Fortunately for the 60-year-old Oscar winner, her award was handed back to her. The theft took place at the Governor's Ball, which is the party that occurs after the prestigious awards ceremony has been concluded.

Once realized that the award was missing, McDormand was spotted in tears outside of the after-party while being consoled by her husband, Joel Coen.

The man responsible for taking McDormand's coveted award is 47-year-old Terry Bryant. Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted the Oscars, revealed during the monologue of his late-night talk show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" that Bryant posted a video on social media of himself celebrating the fact that he was able to acquire the award. Bryant could face up to three years in prison for taking the trophy.

A tweet from Cara Buckley of The New York Times revealed that one of Wolfgang Puck's photographers first spotted Bryant with the Oscar, and stopped him after taking notice. The photographer then took the award from Bryant, who then went back into the party. This took place before Bryant was taken by the local authorities.

A spokesperson from the Los Angeles police stated that Bryant is being detained on a $20,000 bail as of Monday, March 5. Bryant was a legitimate guest at the award ceremony, and even had a ticket with him to prove so.

McDormand's publicist, Simon Halls, told the Associated Press that she celebrated the return of her Oscar award by enjoying an "In-N-Out" burger.