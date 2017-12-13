Frank Castle Dons New War Machine Armor in 'The Punisher' Issue 219 Preview

Facebook/MarvelsPunisherNetflix Jon Bernthal stars as Frank Castle, also known as the Punisher, in the Netflix series.

The latest issue of "The Punisher" reveals a new customized armor for the Marvel hero. In a new preview for "The Punisher #219," the character is shown donning a new armor set with his signature white skull.

Written by Matthew Rosenberg and illustrated by Guiu Vilanova, the previous issue of the comics featured how Frank Castle, The Punisher's alter ego, was able to obtain James Rhodes' War Machine suit. He got his hands on the armor after Nick Fury recruited him to accomplish an off-the-books mission to a place where a military man who murders children was about to control a fallen state.

At first, Frank declined, thinking that it would be hard to accomplish the mission now that the SHIELD is already dissolved. Also, Fury did not have the resources he needed to take down the military strongman on his own. At the end of the day, however, Fury was able to convince him to do the mission by leveraging his soft spot for children. As they reached an agreement, Fury revealed to Frank the location of the War Machine armor — at an air force base.

Now, it looks like the Marvel hero is customizing his suit with this War Machine armor. Although the end of the previous issue saw Frank flying off with the armor with Fury telling him to return the suit after the mission, The Punisher doesn't seem to intend to bring it back. The first pages of "The Punisher #219" show Frank making a perfectly timed grand entrance in Chernava, wearing the War Machine armor in all its glory.

In the Marvel universe, the War Machine armor was previously used by longtime Iron Man wingman James "Rhodey" Rhodes, who eventually became one of the casualties of Civil War II.

"The Punisher #219" hits stands on Dec. 13.