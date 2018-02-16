Frank Ocean Drops Cover, Fans Await New Album

Wikimedia Commons/Kallerna Frank Ocean surprised fans once again as he without warning released a cover of "Moon River" on his YouTube channel.

Singer-songwriter Frank Ocean has been hinting about his preparations for the release of a new album this year. After a surprising release of a cover of "Moon River," a 1961 song famously known from the film "Breakfast at Tiffany's," talks about this album have spurred once more.

Ocean has been known to be very unpredictable when it comes to releasing songs and albums. In 2016, Ocean surprised fans with two albums, his first full records in four years. His last full release, "Blonde," landed in the Billboard 200 No. 1.

Last year, he yet again released unannounced singles, including "Biking," "Lens," and "Provider." However inconsistent Ocean is with his releases, fans are searching for clues on when Ocean would be releasing his next album.

Ocean has posted an image on his Tumblr page of a man wearing a hat that reads "If you liked 2017, you'll love 2018." With this, Ocean captioned the picture with "new 18-99."

He also posted on his Tumblr page last November that, "'Well I made the album before 30. I just aint put that bitch out!' - Quotes from an interview I haven't given yet haha." The post was celebrated by fans that saw the deleted tweet from the artist in a screenshot that was circulated around the Frank Ocean subreddit. The tweet read "5 albums before 30" and was posted on Apr. 26 in 2012.

People are now looking if these are indeed signs to anticipate a new album this year from the "Novacane" singer.

Ocean's cover for "Moon River" was uploaded to the singer's Youtube channel, Blonded, and was shared on his Tumblr page with the caption "in the late nite" on Feb. 15.

Originally performed by the late actress Audrey Hepburn and written and composed by Oscar-winning Henry Mancini and Johnny Mercer, "Moon River" has been covered by many other artists, including Frank Sinatra, Louis Armstrong, Judy Garland, Sarah Vaughan and Sarah Brightman. According to the Telegraph, five hundred other recorded versions of the song exist.