Frank Ocean's 'Grand Theft Auto' Radio Station Features Himself, Jay-Z, Future and More

Reuters/Vegard Grott/NTB Scanpix Frank Ocean performs at the Oya Music Festival in Oslo

American indie musician Frank Ocean has been making noise on Tumblr for the past weeks. After hinting at a new album two weeks ago, he revealed earlier this week that he is having his own "Grand Theft Auto" radio station called "Blonded," featuring himself, Jay-Z, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Migos, Schoolboy Q, Aphex Twin, Curtis Mayfield, Marvin Gaye and more.

Ocean's "Grand Theft Auto" station was made available Tuesday with the game's "Doomsday Heist" update. This was confirmed by Rockstar Games, which tweeted on Tuesday, "THE DOOMSDAY HEIST is now available to play. The risks are colossal, the enemies all but unstoppable... Assemble your crew for the biggest #GTAOnline adventure yet."

Before teasing his new radio station, the musician suggested on Tumblr a couple of weeks ago that he had just finished work on his new album. On Nov. 27, Ocean wrote on Tumblr, "Well I made the album before 30. I JUST AINT PUT THAT B**** OUT!" He added in jest that the statement was a quote from an interview he hadn't given.

The cryptic message was quick to spark rumors that he might release a new album soon, as he said in a previous comment that he's aiming to release five albums before he turns 30. When the musician turned 30 on Oct. 28, only four albums had been released to his name, including "Nostalgia, ULTRA" in 2011, "Channel, ORANGE" in 2012, and "Endless" and "Blond" in 2016. Rumors about his new album also grew more intense when he wrote in a recent essay for i-D magazine, "If you liked two thousand and seventeen then you'll love two thousand and eighteen," possibly hinting that his album might be released early next year.

While the message has led some fans to believe that Ocean's currently sitting on a new album, some speculate that he might just be making a dig at Tiffany Trump's recent controversial post where she shared a fake quote attributed to the indie musician.