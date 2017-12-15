Frank Oz Hints at Possibility of Yoda Standalone Movie Happening

Lucasfilm Featured in the image is Jedi master Yoda of Star Wars

Rumor has it that Disney is developing more "Star Wars" spinoffs after the current "Star Wars" trilogy, and one of them is a Yoda standalone movie. Earlier this week, Frank Oz, who brought the character to life in "The Empire Strikes Back," suggested the possibility of Yoda getting his own movie.

A couple of months ago, Disney announced that Rian Johnson will develop a new "Star Wars" trilogy after "Star Wars 9," introducing fresh characters and exploring a part of the galaxy that has never been explored by any of the existing "Star Wars" movies. Since Disney's announcement, there have also been speculations that "Star Wars" spinoff movies are actually in the works, including a Yoda standalone movie.

Earlier this week, while gracing an interview for the director's cut of "Little Shop of Horrors," Oz hinted that a Yoda standalone movie might actually happen. "Yeah, he is going to. He is going to. He's going to be a chorus girl. He's changing sex. He will become, he won't kick that high, I think he's a little too old for the extensions, but he's going to do his best," he said.

Oz went on to reveal that the spinoff will be about Yoda struggling to learn dance and the different forms of dance. "That's what the show is about. Already I've given you way too much information," he said.

At this point in the saga, Yoda the Jedi master is already dead. Although he already passed away, there are speculations that he might still make a return in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" as a Force Ghost. This possibility was also hinted by Finn portrayer Holly Willoughby, who exclaimed in a recent interview, "Fans will be happy Yoda is back!"

Disney has yet to confirm a Yoda standalone movie so fans should take current speculations with a grain of salt.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" opens in theaters today, Dec. 15.