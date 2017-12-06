Freddie Mercury Biopic Update: Bryan Singer Fired From 'Bohemian Rhapshody'

(Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni) Director of the movie Bryan Singer poses at the premiere of "Jack the Giant Slayer" in Hollywood, California February 26, 2013. The movie opens in the U.S.A. on March 1.

Bryan Singer is no longer helming the highly anticipated Queen biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody."

In a statement provided by 20th Century Fox to The Hollywood Reporter, it was revealed that the director was fired although there is no word yet on who will replace him.

The news comes just a few days the production for the Freddie Mercury biopic was halted due to Singer's "unexpected unavailability" as a result of a "personal health matter."

Singer failed to show up after Thanksgiving break with a representative saying that he and a family member acquired separate undisclosed illnesses.

In a follow-up statement by Singer himself, he had this to say:

"Bohemian Rhapsody" is a passion project of mine. With fewer than three weeks to shoot remaining, I asked Fox for some time off so I could return to the U.S. to deal with pressing health matters concerning one of my parents. This was a very taxing experience, which ultimately took a serious toll on my own health. Unfortunately, the studio was unwilling to accommodate me and terminated my services. This was not my decision and it was beyond my control.

Even before this, however, Fox was reportedly considering to replace him anyway because of his continuous unprofessional behavior during the production that caused a rift between him and lead star Rami Malek, who plays the role of Freddie Mercury, the frontman of the iconic band Queen.

Singer reportedly shows up late most of the time and at one point did not show up at all, prompting cinematographer Thomas Newton Sigel to fill in for him.

This also took a toll on "Bohemian Rhapsody" cast member Tom Hollander, who portrays the role of Queen's manager Jim Beach, but he was only persuaded to return.

Malek, however, grew tired of Singer's unprofessionalism and brought the issue to the studio, which led to a confrontation between them that involved the latter throwing an object.

While they successfully settled their differences, as Singer claimed in his statement, the director tested Malek and the studio's patience once more by his no-show after Thanksgiving, which led to his firing.

A new director for the Queen biopic is expected to be named in the days to come, and whoever it will end up being, they will only have two weeks left for principal photography.