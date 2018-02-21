'Free!' Episode 0 Release Date, Latest News: Special Event Screening Set for June 23

Free! Series Portal Site Promotional banner for the upcoming third season of the Japanese sports anime series, “Free!” The series serves as a sequel to the light novel written by Koji Oji.

The event screening schedule for "Episode 0" of this year's "Free!" anime series has been set.

The announcement was made on the series' official site last Wednesday, Feb. 14. The Japanese sports anime series is returning to the small screen this year with its third season sometime during the summer anime season. However, the special series prelude, simply titled "Episode 0," will not be airing during the upcoming television broadcast.

Fans who wish to take part in the exclusive event screening happening on Saturday, June 23, will need to fill up and submit application forms for priority sales tickets to the said event.

These application forms have previously been included in the Blu-ray Disc and DVD releases of the first and second compilation films, titled "Free! Timeless Medley – Kizuna (Free! Timeless Medley – Bonds)" and "Free! Timeless Medley – Yakusoku (Free! Timeless Medley – Promise)," which were released in October and December of last year, respectively.

The third movie titled "Free! –Take Your Marks–" will also be carrying these application forms in its limited first press editions, which will be released on Wednesday, April 18.

The first compilation film "Kizuna" was released in Japanese theaters last year in April, followed by "Yakusoku" in July, and "Take Your Marks" in October. The third movie featured a new story that serves as a sequel to the compilation films.

All three films have been licensed by Funimation, along with the 2015 anime film, "High Speed! –Free! Starting Days-." This particular film was adapted from the second volume of the original light novel written by Koji Oji.

Additionally, "Take Your Marks" has been scheduled for a United States release on Wednesday, March 14.

More information about the "Episode 0" event screening, as well as on the upcoming installment of "Free!" set to premiere this year, will be available on the "Free!" Series Portal Site at a later date.