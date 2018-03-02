Free Games Coming to PS Plus for the Month of March

YouTube/ PlayStation Screenshot from "Bloodborne's" debut trailer

Few critically acclaimed video games are coming to PlayStation Plus's free-to-download list for the month of March. PS Plus subscribers are in for a treat with new free games for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation Vita.

First up on the list according to a PlayStation blogpost is FromSoftware's action role-playing video game "Bloodborne." Monsters, hunters, weapons, and lore, these are just some of the things this title offers. "Bloodborne" is one of the most successful releases of 2015 until today. The title also lived up to its expectations being part of the renowned Souls series. The title is offered in its standard version without the expansion pack "The Old Hunters." The game earned a score of 9.1 out of 10 from IGN and 92 percent from Metacritic.

YouTube/ PlayStation Screenshot from the gameplay video for "Ratchet & Clank"

Next up is Insomniac Games' third-person shooter video game "Ratchet & Clank." This three-dimensional title is an iconic one for the console as well as for the players. "Ratchet & Clank" is applauded for its storyline, amazing characters, weapon variety, upgrade system, and overall design. The game got a near perfect score of 9 out of 10 from IGN Entertainment.

Games for the PlayStation offered for free this March are "Legend of Kay" and "Mighty No. 9." The "Legend of Kay" is about a hot-headed warrior cat named Kay who is on an adventure to save his home from evil gorillas. The platformer "Mighty No. 9" centers on the mission of Beck the android and is one of the Mighty Numbers who are battling rogue robots who want to destroy the planet.

For the PlayStation Vita, "Claire: Extended Cut" and "Bombing Busters" are up. "Mighty No. 9," "Claire: Extended Cut," and "Bombing Busters" are all cross buys with PS4.

According to comments on the blogpost, the selection of games for free is well received, especially "Bloodborne," which has been described as a "masterpiece."