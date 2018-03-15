Free Games for Prime Members Arrive This Month on Twitch

REUTERS/Robert Galbraith Audience members watch as panelists play video games at TwitchCon 2015 in San Francisco, California September 25, 2015. The conference features games, broadcasters and viewers, as well as gaming hardware and software.

Gamers who happen to have Prime subscriptions will get a lineup of free games this month redeemable through their Twitch accounts.

In a recently posted blog, Twitch announced that under a new program, it was giving away several games as a way of celebrating the community's response to its Twitch Prime Indie Amplifier promotion. In the said promo, gamers were allowed to vote on their favorite indie titles and the game that won was featured as a freebie for Prime subscribers.

There have been several times where Twitch had featured free games for Prime members. However, the launch of this new program, which was appropriately and simply called Free Games with Prime, means that the flow of new contents will be on a regular basis.

The release of free games will happen every month starting on Thursday, March 15, much like how PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live Gold entices their subscribers. However, unlike in the PS and Xbox platforms, all titles that will be released through the Free Games with Prime platform are for Prime members "to keep," according to Twitch.

A total of five games will be released for free in the new program this Thursday headlined by the Indie Amplifier winner "Shadow Tactics" whose gameplay focused on stealthing and real-time tactics. Also part of the contest was "Tales from Candlekeep: Tomb of Annihilation," which was also included in the first lineup for the free games program.

Meanwhile, there will also be a couple of top-rated games included in the list, namely "Superhot" and "Oxenfree."

"Superhot" is a first-person shooter game originally released in 2016, also independently developed by the Superhot Team. One of the elements that made the game unique compared to other FPS titles was the use of a rather minimalist environment and animation. Also, unlike other FPS games where players can stash ammunitions and weapons, "Superhot" was designed to give players limited firepower depending on the weapons that they pick up as they play.

"Oxenfree," on the other hand, is a popular 2.5-dimensional graphic adventure game and is known for featuring a gameplay where the dialogues were part of the player's journey. Completing the list of free games that were recently released is the 2.5D beat 'em up video game "Mr. Shifty."

Meanwhile, Twitch also confirmed that all the titles included in the Indie Amplifier would be released for free "over the next few months."

The above-mentioned games can be downloaded for free from March 15-31.