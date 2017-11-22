Free 'Uncharted' Items To Be Given Away In Celebration Of 10th Anniversary

Facebook.com/naughtydog Promo photo for 'Uncharted: The Lost Legacy'

"Uncharted" players are getting some holiday cheers early this year as Sony is giving out a bunch of free stuff. The giveaway is in celebration of the game's 10th anniversary and includes themes and character skins which can be redeemed by players starting this week.

Originally released back in Nov. 19, 2017 for the PlayStation 3, the game has grown to be one of the biggest names in the action-adventure genre. As a sign of appreciation, Sony is offering the 10th Anniversary Bundle full of themes and avatar packs.

These included a "Uncharted" 10th Anniversary Theme, "Uncharted" 10th Anniversary Avatar, "Uncharted: Drake's Fortune" Remastered Dynamic Theme, "Uncharted 2: Among Thieves" Remastered Dynamic Theme, "Uncharted 4: A Thief's End" Fire Dynamic Theme, "Uncharted 4: A Thief's End" Shipwreck Theme, "Uncharted 4: A Thief's End" Ink Dynamic Theme, and "Uncharted 4: A Thief's End" Avatar Pack 1.

In addition to the giveaway, Sony will also be hosting a retrospective panel from the PlayStation Experience event on Dec. 10. It will be held in a life-sized recreation of Nate's attic from "Uncharted 4."

"Uncharted 4: A Thief's End" is also offering a bundle of multiplayer skins for free while Uncharted Point and Relic items are half-off. Player can avail of these offers until Dec. 19, 2017.

Uncharted was one of the most groundbreaking game franchises of the late 2000s with a number of innovative tools used during its creation including motion capture. Even today, it is still going strong with the latest standalone expansion, "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" being released just a few months ago. For a game to last almost a decade is definitely quite a feat.

There are even talks about a film adaptation starring "Spiderman: Homecoming" actor Tom Holland starring as a young Nathan Drake. The film's script was finished early this year with production set to begin soon.