Facebook/FreshOffTheBoatABC Promotional image for 'Fresh Off the Boat'

The upcoming back-to-back episodes of "Fresh Off the Boat" season 4 will see Jessica (Constance Wu) keeping a secret from her sons.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "A Man to Share the Night With," states that Jessica will attempt to hide the fact that Michelle Kwan only came in second place at the Olympics from Emery (Forrest Wheeler) and Evan (Ian Chen). However, she will find herself lost in a web of lies that turns into an elaborate conspiracy theory. Intrigued and wanting answers, Emery and Evan turn to Nancy Kerrigan, who will be guest starring as herself.

Elsewhere, Louis (Randall Park) will extend Eddie's (Hudson Yang) bedtime in order to watch "Letterman" with him as a way of bonding. However, with more free time on his hands, Eddie will choose to spend it doing something else.

The episode after that, titled "We Need to Talk About Evan," will see Jessica gaining a new frenemy named Amy Chestnut. And, in order to one-up her, Jessica will urge Evan to win Student of the Month. However, Evan will feel too pressured, which will cause him to turn to the school counselor.

Louis, on the other hand, will try to get his name up on the Cattleman's Ranch map again after feeling overshadowed by Kenny Rogers. Finally, Eddie and Emery will learn how to unhook a bra.

A teaser trailer for the new episodes has also been released. It opens with Louis playing a triangle at Cattleman's Ranch, while Jessica and Evan go grocery shopping together. Eddie spends some time with his friend, but he is later seen bonding with his dad. Jessica's new frenemy, played by "The Office" alum Angela Kinsey, also makes an appearance. It also looks like Emery and Evan will easily find Nancy Kerrigan as she attends an autograph signing.

"Fresh Off the Boat" season 4 airs Tuesdays, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.