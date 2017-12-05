Facebook/FreshOffTheBoatABC Promotional image for 'Fresh Off the Boat'

The upcoming episode of "Fresh Off the Boat" season 4 will see Eddie (Hudson Yang) trying to look for cooler friends to hang out with.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Slide Effect," states that Eddie will dub his friends as lame when they put down their names for different hobbies that he does not consider cool. He will resolve to look for other friends who are cool so that he can leave a legacy in high school.

Elsewhere, Jessica (Constance Wu) will receive some money so that she can have her photograph taken professionally. The photo is for her upcoming book. However, thinking practically, Jessica will decide to keep the money for herself and have her photo taken without charge by Honey (Chelsey Crisp). Being a perfectionist, though, Jessica will soon discover that no one will be able to take her photo the way she likes it.

A sneak peek into the episode has also been released. It features Jessica focused on writing when Louis (Randall Park) comes in with bad news. By the looks of it, it seems Louis has been keeping the news to himself for a while now. He tells his wife that Eddie received detention at school.

"I didn't wanna tell you because I know you've been busy, but it's been eating at me," Louis says.

His worries dissipate when Jessica basically brushes it off because she is writing, telling him that she is "in the zone." Louis sees a loophole and concludes that they "technically" discussed it. He breathes a sigh of relief and continues to ramble on about how they are good parents as Jessica continues to type. When he starts talking about bean burritos, Jessica gives him a sharp look that screams "go away," which immediately works on her husband.

"Fresh Off the Boat" season 4 airs Tuesdays, at 8:30 p.m. EST on ABC.