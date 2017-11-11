'Fresh Off the Boat' Season 4 Spoilers: Louis Invites Bernard to Dinner for Grandma

Facebook/FreshOffTheBoatABC Promotional image for 'Fresh Off the Boat'

The upcoming episode of "Fresh Off the Boat" season 4 will see Thanksgiving at the Huangs.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "The Day After Thanksgiving," states that the Huang family will decide to forego celebrating Thanksgiving this year. However, things soon change thanks to Louis (Randall Park). He will notice that Grandma Huang (Lucille Soong) and her ESL teacher, Bernard (George Takei), are hitting it off quite well. So, Louis will invite him over for dinner. In order to express her gratitude, Grandma Huang will cook the entire meal for everyone, which surprises Jessica (Constance Wu).

Evan (Ian Chen), on the other hand, will attempt to prove that he is mature enough by asking Eddie (Hudson Yang) and Emery (Forrest Wheeler) to sneak him into an R-rated movie.

In the previous episode, titled "A League of Her Own," viewers saw that after Matthew (Matt Oberg) wanted to cut Cattleman's softball team, Louis attempted to save it by coming to an agreement with him. If their team wins a game, they get to stay. Jessica tried to manage Cattleman's softball team, but Louis wanted her out. In retaliation, Jessica took over as manager of the Denim Turtle's softball team.

Meanwhile, Nicole (Luna Blaise) came out as gay to Jessica and Honey (Chelsey Crisp) when she arrived at the bar to join their softball team. Everyone at the bar prepared for Honey's reaction. She ultimately gave her stepdaughter a hug in support, and everyone rejoiced. Jessica found out that being gay does not only apply to men.

However, Nicole had a hard time telling Marvin (Ray Wise) the truth, and she opted not to tell him while the family was watching "A League of Their Own." Instead, at the game the next day, Marvin spoke to Jessica about her not being supportive of Nicole's preference. Jessica mistook it for something else and accidentally outed Nicole, who confessed to her father after he confronted her. While it initially bothered him, Marvin ultimately accepted it.

In the end, it all worked out; even Louis got to keep Cattleman's softball team after Matt realized it was an important part of their camaraderie.

"Fresh Off the Boat" season 4 airs Tuesdays, at 8:30 p.m. EST on ABC.