'Fresh Off the Boat' Season 4 Spoilers: Louis Pretends to Love Jessica's Horror Novel

Facebook/FreshOffTheBoatABC Promotional image for 'Fresh Off the Boat'

The upcoming episode of "Fresh Off the Boat" season 4 will see Jessica (Constance Wu) completing her horror novel.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "The Vouch," states that Louis (Randall Park) will read his wife's new horror novel, but he will lie about what he thinks of it. Not wanting to hurt her feelings, he will tell her that he loves the book. But, his lie will catch up with him when it is revealed that Kenny Rogers will be visiting Cattleman's Ranch. Jessica will learn of the news and ask Louis to hand Kenny a copy of her book so that his agent can take a look at it.

Elsewhere, Eddie (Hudson Yang) and his friends will buy a 300-disc CD carousel that can play all of their music. However, Eddie will become a terror when the power goes to his head.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It shows Jessica telling Louis that she has finished her horror novel, titled "A Case of a Knife to the Brain." He tells her that he "can't wait to read it," which comes back to bite him when she says that he does not have to wait at all. Louis can be seen reading the novel for a long time.

ABC also released another promo clip that shows Jessica in the middle of writing her novel. It opens with Jessica as the lead character of her book, carrying a flashlight and searching for the killer in a dark house. She settles on a door and proclaims that she knows the killer is behind it. But, before she can open the door, she asks, "Now what?" The scene then cuts to Jessica in front of a typewriter, wracking her brain over the killer's identity.

"Still don't know who the killer is?" Evan (Ian Chen) asks his mother.

"No! I can't finish 'A Case of a Knife to the Brain' if I don't know who put that knife in that brain," Jessica replies.

"Fresh Off the Boat" season 4 airs Tuesdays, at 8:30 p.m. EST on ABC.