If a "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" revival was to happen, Will Smith hopes he gets to be Uncle Phil now, the role made famous by the late James Avery.

This is what the actor said when asked by Graham Norton during his appearance at "The Graham Norton Show" about bringing the show back.

I'd have to be Uncle Phil in that one. I'm 50. Like, "C'mon, Aunt Viv! I'm 50. I can't go out on my own?"

Uncle Phil is the strict but kind family man in "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" that took Smith's character in after his mother sends him away from their rough Philadelphia neighborhood.

Smith also admitted during the interview that he has a hard time rewatching his performance on the original NBC sitcom, which ran for six seasons.

It was my very first role, and I was very, very focused on being successful, so I learned the whole script and everyone else's lines. If you watch the first four or five episodes, you can see I'm mouthing other people's lines. It's terrible and I can't bear to watch it.

TV Guide understood this as Smith hinting his lack of enthusiasm to reprise his role in a "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" revival, but that's not to say there won't be one.

It was more than a couple of years ago when it was first reported that a revival is being developed and the actor's production company, Overbrook Entertainment, was involved in the project.

Ever since, the hope for the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" revival skyrocketed especially after the cast reunited back in March not for the show but for a charity event that they do every year.

The report from TVLine from 2015 claimed that the project was in "very early stages" of developing a "present-day family comedy that puts a new spin on the fish-out-of-water tale while maintaining the spirit of Fresh Prince." However, no updates about the show have come to light since then.