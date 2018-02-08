'Friday the 13th: The Game' Big Update, and Big Theft

Facebook/Fridaythe13thGame Promotional banner for IllFonic's "Friday the 13th: The Game"

The horror thriller video game "Friday the 13th: The Game" is getting a makeover, as it deals with a recent electronic theft.

IllFonic and Gun Media's horror game adaptation of "Friday the 13th" has been out for almost a year now, and has been target of wide criticism for the game's stability, performance, and connectivity issues. The developers have addressed these concerns and are giving the game an overhaul.

Back in October of 2017, developers announced that they would be upgrading the entire game to the more updated, Unreal Engine 4, which is a big step toward solving the game's stability and performance issues. The bigger problem, however, is online connectivity for the game's multiplayer mode, and the solution of switching over to dedicated servers instead of the current match-made hosting.

On Monday, Feb. 5, publisher Gun Media announced on the video game's official website that they would be finished with upgrading the engine by April, and postponing any regular content patches or updates for the time being to make way for the engine update and following timeline.

Will there be dedicated servers by then? The exact answer is: not yet.

"No. The engine update patch is, however, a critical component in getting Dedicated Servers functioning on consoles, and is absolutely required for us to get there. Unfortunately, that does mean that our focus has to be on the update first - so we'll need to wait until that's wrapping up to start estimating the work remaining to get to Dedicated Servers, and provide you with that information," Gun Media Community Lead Daniel "ShitfySamurai" Nixon wrote.

Meanwhile, as the developers focus efforts on improving the game, the community has discovered stolen game content being sold on eBay. Founder-excusive, Kickstarter-backed content codes have been stolen and are being sold online at $110-$300. Originally brought to light by members of the community, Gun Media has since responded thanking the community and proceeding with an investigation.