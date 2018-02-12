'Friday the 13th: The Game' Update: First Look at Upcoming Single-Player Challenges

IllFonic Take on the role as Jason and figure out the most efficient way to murder with the new single-player challenges in "Friday the 13th: The Game."

Developer IllFonic wants to add more longevity and replayability to "Friday the 13th: The Game," but not necessarily through its asymmetrical multiplayer mode. Instead, it is adding in single-player modes and has recently shown off its upcoming Challenge mode where players take on the role of Jason and must complete certain objectives while killing everyone in sight. Think of it like a "Hitman" game except a lot less subtle.

The video in question showcases the tutorial level of this new mode and, for the most part, seems fairly straightforward. The level opens up with a brief cutscene showing off Jason's soon-to-be targets, perhaps just to give some context to the situation or just for the sake of aesthetic. Regardless, it sets up the scene that Jason has to kill two teens whose car broke down on the way to a party.

Given that it is the tutorial level, the objectives boil down to just killing the two targets and not much else. Something interesting to note is the addition of new kills unique to the situation and tied to the level. When Jason picks up the teenager taking a whizz and impales him to a tree, a small check mark appears that says "Gotta Go," which is most likely one of the bonus challenges people can attempt per level. Jason then goes on to kill the second teenager in another, presumably, special kill for that mission.

Other than the video, IllFonic has been fairly quiet about how the new mode will function. However, it has confirmed that players will not be able to complete every bonus objective within a single playthrough, so these levels are meant to be played several times over with each run utilizing a different technique or method.

No release date has been announced as of now, but take solace in the fact that this new mode will be completely free.