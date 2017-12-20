(Photo: Gun Media) A screenshot from "Friday the 13th: The Game."

The final update of the year for "Friday the 13th: The Game" is finally available on all versions of the survival horror hit, but not without a hitch.

The update was supposed to be released simultaneously on all platforms, but last-minute issues that emerged in the Xbox One and Steam forced Illfonic to push back their release, which the studio has apologized for.

Up until now, however, gamers are yet to enjoy the "Friday the 13th: The Game" update in its entirety since the Savini Jason bloody skin on all platforms is not available at the moment due to an issue that won't allow users to toggle it off from the character.

This is in addition to the "Rain" feature including the Quickplay and Private matches, which is also disabled on the Xbox One until the issues involving these elements are resolved — something that Illfonic is hard at work at.

As for the Xbox One issue, the studio explains:

While optimizing performance on the XB1, we ran into an issue with rain that would have required us to delay the patch release in order to implement a permanent fix. We decided that the optimizations and planned release date were a higher priority and have disabled rain on the XB1 until the upcoming patch.

Fans are understandably upset about the issue, as they are basically playing an incomplete version of the "Friday the 13th: The Game" update. This is made worse with the offline bots being glitch as well. Illfonic responded to the issues on the forums, writing: