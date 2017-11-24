'Frontier' Season 2 Spoilers: Jason Momoa Teases New Season

There is more to discover about ruthless trader Declan Harp (Jason Momoa) when he returns in the second season of "Frontier" this Black Friday.

Facebook/FrontierSeries/ 'Frontier season 2' premieres this Black Friday on Netflix

After having survived the hangman's loose in the pilot season, Momoa's Harp spends this one on the run with a big bounty for his head.

"Declan gets to start over again," Momoa shared. "He wants to give up on [his one-man war against the Hudson Bay Company's fur trade]. He went up to this spot where it's just freezing cold and hanging out with Inuits. It's kind of a rebirth, but he ends up having to get back in there."

The actor frayed freezing water for a few scenes, but he claims he has gotten used to it since he also plays Arthur Curry a.k.a. Aquaman, the telepathic ruler of Atlantis, for the DC Extended Universe.

Momoa admits he contributed to the development of Harp's journey this season. He said that the ideas he pitched, the writers were very supportive of. And what he loved to do, the team made it happen.

Joining the actor this season is his fellow "Game of Thrones" alum Scottish actor Jaime Sives. "He's one of my dear friends and I wanted this role for him and he killed it," Momoa said of Sives' casting. "To me, he steals the whole season."

Sives played the captain of Ned Stark's guards Jory Cassel in the pilot season of the HBO series. His character was killed off by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau's Jaime Lannister in the first season. Sives and Momoa did not get to act alongside each other on "Game of Thrones" since the latter portrayed the late Dothraki chieftain Khal Drogo, who hails from a different continent beyond the Narrow Sea.

"Frontier" season 2 debuts on Friday, Nov. 24, on Netflix.