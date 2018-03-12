'Frostpunk' Release Date News: Post-Apocalyptic City Builder to Launch in April

11 Bit Studios Above all else, the city must survive.

Despite previously estimating a March release, 11 Bit Studios has announced that its post-apocalyptic city builder "Frostpunk" has been pushed back to April this year.

This past weekend, 11 Bit Studios released a new cinematic trailer for "Frostpunk" that gives a street-level view of what life in the steampunk city is like. While it definitely leaves an impression, especially when it ends with a public execution, the most important tidbit of information to come from the trailer is that the Polish developer finally decided on a release date: April 24, 2018.

The developers initially planned to have "Frostpunk" launch by March but, as with all things in the game development world, things just do not go according to plan and they had to push back the release in order to finalize production and make sure everything was up to their standards.

"We wanted to make it before end of Q1, but we ended up slightly moving the release further," managing director Grzegorz Miechowski said. "The reason is simple — we needed this time for the final polishing required to deliver a game that, we believe, is the best 11 bit studios title so far."

"For us, production value is always the most important thing and a bug-free, carefully-balanced game is crucial to offer gamers the experience we want them to have."

"Frostpunk" is a city builder game with a dark, dystopian twist. Instead of creating a city from the ground up just to try and be the world's best mayor, "Frostpunk" requires players to create a city so that the human race may survive.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world with a never-ending winter, the city that the player builds is the last bastion of hope for humanity and they must make sure to create a stable economy along with citizens that can get along with each other. While the start of the game may focus on just creating supplies and buildings necessary to survive the cold, the player must also make decisions later on that determine how civil society will still function.

"Frostpunk" is set to launch on April 24 at $29.99 and will be available on Steam, GOG, and the Humble Store.