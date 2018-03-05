'Frozen 2' News, Plot Rumors: Co-director Not Discounting Idea Of Getting Elsa A Girlfriend

Facebook/DisneyFrozen Promotional image for 'Olaf's Frozen Adventure'

Fans have long been clamoring for Elsa to get a girlfriend in "Frozen 2," and it looks like there is hope for that after all.

Ever since a sequel to "Frozen" was announced by Disney, fans have been wondering whether it will feature a love interest for Elsa, especially considering her sister Anna already got one in the first film. Rumors then started that Elsa could get a girlfriend in the sequel, which sparked a popular petition addressed to Disney to do so.

And, while nothing has been officially confirmed yet, "Frozen" co-director and writer Jennifer Lee is not closed to the idea of Elsa possibly getting a female romantic interest in the upcoming sequel.

"I love everything people are saying [and] people are thinking about with our film ― that it's creating dialogue, that Elsa is this wonderful character that speaks to so many people," she told The Huffington Post in an interview.

"Where we're going with it, we have tons of conversations about it, and we're really conscientious about these things. For me ... Elsa's every day telling me where she needs to go, and she'll continue to tell us," she continued. "I always write from character-out, and where Elsa is and what Elsa's doing in her life, she's telling me every day. We'll see where we go."

Should Disney honor the petition, Elsa would be the first Disney princess in history to be on the lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, and queer (LGBTQ) spectrum.

The highly anticipated film is currently in production. Idina Menzel, who voices Elsa, revealed in late January that a full-fledged story was not yet ready at the time. She also teased some character development, as well as new songs.

It can be recalled that "Frozen" introduced the world to the original song, "Let It Go," written by husband-and-wife writing team Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez. The Academy Award-winning song became so popular, with practically everyone around the world familiar with the tune.

"Frozen 2" is set to premiere on Nov. 27, 2019.