'Frozen 2' News: Subtitle Revealed? New Characters to Join Film

Facebook/DisneyFrozen "Frozen 2" is expected to premiere in 2019.

The subtitle for the sequel to "Frozen" might have already been revealed. Meanwhile, new characters are set to be introduced in "Frozen 2."

Plot details about the "Frozen" sequel are still tightly kept under wraps. However, there are rumors going around about what the subtitle to "Frozen 2" might be. According to Cinema Blend, the title of the upcoming Disney sequel might be "Frozen 2: Strange Magic."

Unfortunately, there isn't any proof to support this title because Disney has been known to make sequels that don't directly relate to their original films. But based on wild guesses, sisters Anna (Kristen Bell) and Elsa (Idina Menzel) might encounter a new kind of magic in "Frozen 2."

Meanwhile, new characters are already anticipated to become part of the "Frozen" sequel. Aside from Anna, Elsa, Josh Gad's Olaf and Jonathan Groff's Kristoff, Bell herself confirmed that the "Frozen" cast will have new additions.

"I will say, there are a couple new characters that you will fall in love with," Bell shared in an interview.

However, Disney has yet to reveal information about which characters will be joining the continuation of Anna and Elsa's story. Bell did reveal that the story will be very close to the fairy tale's home, in Norway.

"They had just taken their trip to Norway, the directors and the producers, and they basically just take the entire culture in. And make this big sort of fun home movie. [They] take all of those elements and say 'What story needs to be told?'" Bell shared, referring to director Jennifer Lee and her crew for "Frozen 2."

Bell praised Lee for her "genius" in creating the plot for "Frozen 2," while sharing that the director made sure to bring the characters exactly where they need to be in the storyline.

"She had journaled, as the characters, for months to try and figure out [what they'd say]. She's like, 'What do we want to say?'" Bell revealed.

"Frozen 2" is expected to premiere on Nov. 27, 2019.