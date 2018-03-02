'Frozen 2' News: Will Elsa Have A Girlfriend?

Facebook/Frozen Elsa and Anna in 'Disney's Frozen'

An unexpected twist may unfold in "Frozen 2."

During an interview with The Huffington Post, "Frozen" writer and co-director Jennifer Lee shared her thoughts about the fan's clamor to see the animated film's protagonist Elsa have a girlfriend.

Lee claimed that she appreciates all the things that the fans say and think about the movie. She also believes that Elsa is the kind of character that speaks to a lot of people.

Regarding the possibility of Elsa coming out as a lesbian, Lee revealed that they are still considering to add it to the story.

"Where we're going with it, we have tons of conversations about it, and we're really conscientious about these things," Lee said. "For me ... Elsa's every day telling me where she needs to go, and she'll continue to tell us. I always write from character-out, and where Elsa is and what Elsa's doing in her life, she's telling me every day. We'll see where we go."

If Elsa will come out as gay in the sequel of the 2013 hit animated movie, the actress who lends her voice to the character Idina Menzel said that it will be a good idea. However, she claimed that Disney should give the go signal.

"Disney's just gotta contend with that. I'll let them figure that out," Menzel said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2016. But in case the concept was given a green light, the singer-actress said that she will support it completely since the character changed her life.

Other details about the upcoming "Frozen 2" remains under wraps, but Menzel is expected to return to the film with co-stars Kristen Bell as Elsa's younger sister Anna, Jonathan Groff as Anna's friend Kristoff, as well as Josh Gad as the snowman Olaf. However, there is no news if they will be joined by other characters in the sequel.

Disney Films is expected to release "Frozen 2" on Nov. 27, 2019.