'Frozen 2' News: Will Elsa Have a Girlfriend?

Reuters/Disney Handout Many members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) community are revving up the idea that Elsa should have a female love interest for the film's upcoming sequel.

Will fans see Elsa have a girlfriend in the next installment of "Frozen?"

Netizens are once again rallying for Elsa's character to have a girlfriend in "Frozen 2" after a recent interview with director Jennifer Lee.

When the first "Frozen" movie was released in 2013, it changed the tune of fairy tales when it gave a new meaning to "true love's kiss." It gave a subtle but very meaningful message that a girl does not need a man to save her, and it is not always the knight in shining armor that saves the day.

Because of this, fans of the Disney film have a lot of expectations for the second sequel. They believe it should be as ground-breaking as the first, maybe even more. The most common storyline suggestion that has been circulating since 2016 is for Elsa's character to have a girlfriend.

Supporters and members of the LGBTQ community thought the first movie already showed signs that Elsa, played by Idina Menzel, is a lesbian. A line from her famous song "Let It Go" says, "Conceal don't feel, don't let them know/Well now they know." Fans have since made the petition official online with #GiveElsaAGirlfriend.

Even Menzel is open to the idea. "I think it's great," she told Entertainment Tonight in an interview back in 2016. "Disney's just gotta contend with that. I'll let them figure that out."

In a recent interview with Lee, who also wrote the original movie, she said that the Disney team is hearing out all suggestions for the sequel and is very open to a lot of possibilities.

"I love everything people are saying [and] people are thinking about with our film ― that it's creating dialogue, that Elsa is this wonderful character that speaks to so many people," Lee told Huffington Post. "Where we're going with it, we have tons of conversations about it, and we're really conscientious about these things."

This statement reignited the fire that started in 2016 and once again, fans had the #GiveElsaAGirlfriend trending on Twitter. For fans, this is an opportunity for Disney to teach kids about diversity.

#GiveElsaAGirlfriend because representation matters. Cuz u can teach children acceptance, how to love, to not bully others because of their differences, how to have an open mind and not judge others, and to accept and be comfortable with their own sexual and gender orientation. — Isa (@IsaParadox) February 27, 2018

#GiveElsaAGirlfriend is powerful but u wanna know whats more powerful? #GiveElsaAGirlfriendOfColor !!!

the possibility that disney may (however small the realistic possibility may be) #GiveElsaAGirlfriend makes child-me want to cry. if i had that representation as a kid i might have been spared the years of confusion and feeling of not belonging ❄️♥️ — ellie (@stupefys) March 1, 2018

Some are less welcoming, however, saying it is not the right kind of values Disney should be teaching children.

Dear @Disney, I urge you NOT to #GiveElsaAGirlfriend, it's just not right to have a gay character in a Disney film, but trust me, my hope, my dream and my wish, is a Fire King instead of a girlfriend, as someone once said "Love is Fire and Ice". — James Penner (@JamesPenner2021) March 1, 2018

"Frozen 2" is slated for release on Nov. 27, 2019.