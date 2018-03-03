'Frozen 2' Rumors: Elsa To Have Girlfriend For Upcoming Sequel?

Reuters/Disney Handout Many members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) community are revving up the idea that Elsa should have a female love interest for the film's upcoming sequel.

"Frozen" has been one of the highest grossing Disney films to date, and just like previous Disney films, the icy children's movie relies a lot on the concept of familial and romantic love. However, recent rumors point out that there might be a little gay love involved in "Frozen's" reported sequel.

The rumors are centered on Elsa, the story's main protagonist, who follows similar paths and conflicts like the classic Disney princesses of the past. However, the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) community have long connected the movie to a gay person's experience from the time they realize their real gender to the time of "coming out."

Particularly, the LGBTQ community points out to how Elsa was first "hidden" away by her parents because she was different. Elsa then longs to express her real emotions and then finds salvation by becoming free, by "letting it go," in reference to the theme song of the original movie.

Now, the growing gender-equality movement by the community has caught the attention of "Frozen's" main writer and co-director, Jennifer Lee.

"We have tons of conversations about it," she explained, "and we're really conscientious about these things," Lee said in an interview with The Huffington Post. "I always write from character-out, and where Elsa is and what Elsa's doing in her life, she's telling me every day," the writer added.

Lee went on to explain that not everything is sure yet in the early stages of "Frozen 2." The writer said that she would contemplate first on Elsa's background, character development, and social sphere to figure out whether a same-sex lover would be suitable for the character.

Going back to the support that "Frozen" has garnered from feminists and the LGBTQ community, Lee admires the story's prowess in "speaking" to a lot of people with different circumstances.

"I love everything people are saying [and] people are thinking about with our film ― that it's creating dialogue," Lee said. She went on to say that Elsa is an amazing character because she speaks to the hearts of many, which is a backbone of the movie's global success.