'Frozen 2' Spoilers, Cast News: How Negative Feedback on 'Olaf's Frozen Adventure' Will Affect Sequel

(Photo: Disney) A still from "Frozen."

As fans wait for "Frozen 2," they can get by the long wait by watching Elsa and the gang in Disney's Christmas-themed featurette "Olaf's Frozen Adventure."

The 21-minute holiday special serves as a follow-up t "Frozen" and the "Frozen Fever" short. Currently, it is attached to the hit Pixar film "Coco," which means that fans will have to go to the theaters to watch it.

"Olaf's Frozen Adventure" producer Roy Conli recently spoke to Collider about how the short could impact "Frozen 2" in terms of the story:

We set out to further the mythos of Arendelle and their relationship. For the first several months, as we were developing, we had Jennifer Lee, Chris Buck and Peter [Del Vecho] come in about every two weeks. We'd say, "This is where we're going," and they'd say, "Well, Olaf wouldn't do this." There was a point where we said, "We need to have a little leeway," and we had this wonderful negotiation process. I think the world now is a little more open for Arendelle. I think that [Jennifer], as she's writing "Frozen 2," will probably subconsciously have some inspiration come out of what happened [in the short].

Unfortunately, "Olaf's Frozen Adventure" is not getting good feedback at the moment, mostly because moviegoers feel like it derails the movie experience they are after.

They go to the theaters intent on watching "Coco," but they feel like they are forced to sit through the "Frozen" special, which to some seemed like forever.

However, it looks like the hate is not just out of pure unwarranted wait. Wired journalist Clive Thompson said that "Olaf's Frozen Adventure" is "unspeakably dreadful," describing the songs as "sludge" and the plot as "idiotic."

It made me loathe commercialized Christmas, a holiday I enjoyed as a child, with a dark and molten rage.

How this will affect "Frozen 2" remains to be seen although the special does not put the sequel in a good place. The good thing is that the movie is still almost a couple of years away.

This adds to the already massive pressure on the team behind the sequel to come out with one that is at least on par with the original, if not much better.

Now, they will have to make sure "Frozen 2" also makes up for "Olaf's Frozen Adventure."